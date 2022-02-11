Snippet shows Kate reading The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark for CBeebies

Kate chose to read Jill Tomlinson's classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark.

A snippet of the Duchess of Cambridge reading a tale for CBeebies Bedtime Stories has been released.

In the preview, released by the BBC channel on Friday, Kate can be seen reading the end of Jill Tomlinson's classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark.

Wearing a jumper and sitting cross-legged by a fire bowl, the Duchess delivered the book's final lines.

She said: "It's better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind. With the help of others, we can often face things that worry us ."

Kate added: "Now it's time for bed. Night night, and sleep tight."

Her appearance on the show, which airs in full on Sunday, marks Children's Mental Health Week. The initiative encourages youngsters and adults to consider how they have grown emotionally and try new things to move beyond their comfort zones.

As a patron for children's mental health charity Place2Be, Kate has long shown an interest in youngsters' wellbeing.

She joins other big names to have appeared on Bedtime Stories, such as Hollywood star Chris Evans (best known for playing Captain America), Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and British actor Tom Hiddleston.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have the duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels. “It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

The duchess' reading of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark will air on CBeebies Bedtime Stories on Sunday at 6.50pm.

