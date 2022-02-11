Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces being thrown out of the Beijing Winter Olympics after it was confirmed she failed a drugs test in December, with her fate to be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.The International Testing Agency confirmed that she had tested positive for a banned heart medication in December.

Valieva’s positive test was confirmed one day after she starred in the Russian Olympic Committee’s victory in the team event in Beijing. Her team successfully challenged a provisional suspension, and she was practising again on Friday when the ITA ended days of speculation.

The ITA and the International Olympic Committee are now challenging the lifting of the provisional suspension, with a view to determining Valieva’s continued participation in the Games. She is the overwhelming favourite to win the women’s individual competition, which starts on Tuesday.

Valieva’s situation is complicated by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruling which considers those under-16 ‘protected persons’, meaning the usual rule of strict liability does not necessarily apply, and generally implying the athlete concerned must remain anonymous.

However, the ITA effectively claimed it had been forced to issue its clarification due to the failure of the media to adhere to that same principle, following days of speculation that originally emanated from the delay in the awarding of medals for the team event.

Citing what it said it accepted was “the necessity for official information due to heightened public interest,” the ITA confirmed that Valieva submitted a positive sample for trimetazidine during the Russian National Championships in December.

Following confirmation of the positive test by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm last week, the ITA said it “immediately informed the athlete that the provisional suspension imposed on her by (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) RUSADA is binding upon the IOC and the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games.”

However, Valieva successfully appealed to RUSADA on the grounds of what the ITA said was a “reasoned decision” that is yet to be disclosed, thus allowing her to remain at the Games.

The ITA are leading an appeal on behalf of the IOC against the lifting of the provisional suspension, through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Spokesperson Mark Adams admitted it was crucial for a resolution “as quickly as possible” given Valieva’s scheduled participation next week.

The medals for the team event, during which Valieva became the first female figure skater to land quads (a jump which includes four full spins) in an Olympic Games and neared her own world record score, remain unrewarded.

The ITA said the decision on the result can only be made following analysis of the athlete’s B sample and what it said would be “a final decision on the full merits of the case”.

Trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina, increases blood flow to the heart and was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of prohibited substances in 2014. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare are among those sanctioned for its use.

Russia was banned for state-sponsored doping in 2017, and since then athletes have had to compete as the Russian Olympic Committee. The Russian flag and Russian anthem are banned during the Beijing Games.