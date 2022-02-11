UK economy delivers record growth in 2021 amid Covid rebound

The UK economy soared by record levels in 2021 as gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded by 7.5%, according to official figures.

GDP is the total value of all the goods and services produced in the country.

The growth, which exceeded projections by the Bank of England, was the fastest since ONS records began in 1948 but nevertheless came after a record 9.4% slump in the economy in 2020.

The UK's economy in numbers

The economy grew by 1% in the final three months of the year, despite the impact of Omicron

The economy contracted by 0.2% in December as the hospitality and leisure sector felt the brunt of Omicron and related government restrictions.

The economy remained at pre-pandemic levels from February 2020

The services sector grew by 1.2% over the latest quarter and is now 0.5% bigger than before the pandemic, although this area reported decline in December.

Production output fell by 0.4% for the quarter

'GDP has grown robustly despite Omicron's impact'

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “GDP fell back slightly in December as the Omicron wave hit, with retail and hospitality seeing the biggest impacts.

“However, these were partially offset by increases in the Test and Trace service and vaccination programmes.

“Despite December’s setback, GDP grew robustly across the fourth quarter as a whole, with the NHS, couriers and employment agencies all helping to support the economy.”

Mr Morgan added that although GDP in December was in line with levels from February 2020, the fourth quarter (October, November and December) as a whole was “slightly below” the same period in 2019, before the pandemic struck.

The growth in GDP comes as families struggle with rising energy bills.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Thanks to our £400 billion package of support and making the right calls at the right time, the economy has been remarkably resilient; with the UK seeing the fastest growth in the G7 last year and GDP remaining at pre-pandemic levels in December." When challenged by ITV News about the current cost-of-living crisis, Mr Sunak replied: "I know people are worried about the rising cost of things, particularly energy bills and that's why last week we took significant action to make a difference to people".

Rishi Sunak explains what the government is doing to support struggling households

Mr Sunak then cited a series of measures announced last week, such as council tax rebates and electricity bill benefits for low income homes.

However, Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The UK economy’s performance continues to underwhelm relative to its peers in the G7.

“Q4 GDP was 0.4% below its Q4 2019 level, whereas it already was 3.1% above its pre-Covid peak in the US, 0.9% above in France and 0.2% above in Canada.”