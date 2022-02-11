The United States believe Russia could invade Ukraine in the next week, possibly within the next two days, and has urged Americans to leave now.

Russia has amassed around 10,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and ongoing diplomatic efforts have failed to calm tensions.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned that a possible Russian invasion could start before the end of the Winter Olympics, which concludes on 20 February.

Speaking from the White House, he said: “We continue to see signs of Russian escalation including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border.

“As we’ve said before, we are in the window of when an invasion begins at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it.

“I will not comment on the details of our intelligence information but I do want to be clear it could begin during the Olympics despite a lot of speculation that it will only happen after the Olympics.

“Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours. We obviously cannot predict the future, we don’t know exactly what is going to happen, but the risk is now high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that this is prudent.”

Despite the claims, there is no conclusive intelligence available to confirm Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to invade.

Sullivan said it is likely a Russian attack on Ukraine would begin with aerial bombing, missile attacks and then a ground invasion of “a massive force”.

The UK has already told its citizens to leave Ukraine due to the impending threat of the invasion.

Warning US citizens to leave the country immediately, he said: “If you stay, you are assuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave and no prospect of a US military evacuation in the event of a Russian evasion.

“If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality.

“A subsequent ground invasion would involve the onslaught of a massive force.

“With virtually no notice, communications to arrange a departure could be severed and commercial transit halted.”