West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is available to play for West Ham against Leicester City at the weekend despite being videoed kicking his cat, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

Zouma was controversially selected to start for the Hammers' midweek win over Watford, just a day after the video made it into the public domain.

“Yes he’s available to play against Leicester," Moyes said.

"There are different views and opinions on should he be available.

"We, as a club, took that decision and I stand by that.”

There have been widespread calls for the defender to be let out of the side following his actions, which have resulted in his cats being taken away by the RSPCA.

West Ham boss David Moyes. Credit: PA

Zouma's brother Yoan, who filmed the incident, has been suspended by his club Dagenham and Redbridge until the conclusion of an RSPCA investigation.

Moyes says he selected Zouma against Watford as he is one of the team's better players.

"West Ham fans are disappointed and nobody is more disappointed than me and the club," Moyes said.

"We are in a good position so we do not want anything to distract that and this has.

"We are really sorry it has upset West Ham fans and we want their forgiveness and to forget in time."

A number of sponsors have ended ties with West Ham for their handling of the situation but Moyes is determined to keep selecting his centre-back.

“I don’t think the club could take more action or any quicker," Moyes said.

"West Ham have fined him the maximum wages. We all accept the actions are terrible and diabolical.

“We are so disappointed it is completely out of character from Kurt. He is a really good lad we are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can.

“Like drink-driving offences, most people have to go to classes and the RSPCA are going to provide him with classes.

“We will do everything we can to make sure Kurt is looking into it, and getting better, and understanding it.”