Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are due to speak on Saturday, with the United States set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

The US president and his Russian counterpart are due to speak by phone in an effort to de-escalate mounting tensions on the Ukrainian border through diplomatic means.

France's President Emmanuel Macron is also due to speak to the Russian leader on Saturday.

The State Department had previously ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country. Credit: AP

US officials said the State Department plans to announce early on Saturday that virtually all of the 200 American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be sent out or relocated to Ukraine's far west, near the Polish border.

This is so the US can retain a diplomatic presence in the country, the Associated Press reports.

The state department, which had earlier ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave, would not comment.

In 2021, the two world leaders met in Switzerland for what was Mr Biden's first foreign trip since entering the White House. Credit: AP

It comes after Mr Biden deployed another 3,000 troops to Poland amid fears that a possible Russian invasion could start before the end of the Winter Olympics, which concludes on February 20.

The White House said on Friday that an invasion could begin with aerial bombing that would endanger members of the public.

The statement prompted countries around the world to issue fresh evacuation warnings, with the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands among the countries to urge their citizens to leave Ukraine.

The 3,000 US combat troops sent to Poland will join the 1,700 who already are assembling there in a demonstration of American commitment to NATO allies.

The U.S. already has about 80,000 troops throughout Europe at permanent stations and on rotational deployments.

Where Russian troops are massed across the Ukraine border

Play video

Moscow has denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite massing more than 100,000 troops near the border.

Security concerns have been increasing as Moscow has begun huge military drills with neighbouring Belarus, with Ukraine accusing Russia of blocking its access to the sea.

Listen to ITV News' podcast - Shamima Begum: The Blame Game

Boris Johnson said he was concerned for the security of Europe as he joined a call of world leaders on Friday.

The Foreign Office updated its advice that evening and a spokesperson said:

“The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advice. “We urge British nationals in Ukraine to leave now via commercial means while they remain available.”

Mr Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, as well as EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel were also in the call.

On the same day, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace held talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

He said relations between the UK and Russia are now “above zero”, but said he is not as optimistic as he used to be about quelling the crisis on the Ukrainian border.