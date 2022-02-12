Touring while clinically vulnerable: How Covid changed concerts for band alt-J

Play video

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar sits down with British band alt-J to talk about how the Covid pandemic changed the way they tour

After a decade of winning prizes and topping UK charts, British band alt-J released a new acclaimed album and are preparing to head out on tour in America at the end of the month.

But for the Leeds-formed, London-based band, one of the biggest British groups of the past decade, touring this year will look very different as a result of the Covid pandemic.

A kidney transplant when he was at university means drummer Thom Sonny Green is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, and like an estimated two million others, he’s been shielding for much of the past couple of years.

But while restrictions may be ending, and the band is ready to share their music live with fans all over the world, doing the day job for Mr Green needs extra vigilance.

“Doing what we do is potentially one of the most dangerous things I can do”, Mr Green told ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

“But I want to do it, and in a lot of ways I don’t have to do anything, but I don’t want to let people down, and that is a little bit of pressure.

“I am the only person on tour that is high risk, I think that is what I’m worried about is that I become lonely with it. There will be less backstage socialising and maybe venturing out a little bit less, but it’s a balance”, he explained.

Unscripted: Listen to the latest episode

While the band had been aware of Mr Green’s clinical vulnerability, they said they had never really thought about it too much before the pandemic hit, despite there being illnesses around before that.

But now keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton says “it’ll always be on our minds”.

“All the stuff we used to do on tour, we’re not doing them anymore because of Covid. We used to do meet and greets everyday where you’d have 100 people come - it’s a big thing in America - they come to the venue and you do selfies with all of them”, Mr Unger-Hamilton explained.

The pandemic’s impact can also be felt on the band’s new album as it influenced the lyrics to some of their songs.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Joe Newman said: “Get Better, for example, was certainly influenced by the fact that we were - the world was - brought to its knees by something they couldn’t control. And then the song just focuses on the loss of someone”.

While the band is keen to play their new music for fans, not just at a small gig for family as they have done so far, it’ll now be in a new world with new rules.