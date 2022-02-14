Boris Johnson damages Union with each Scotland visit, Keir Starmer says

Boris Johnson damages the Union every time he visits Scotland, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The prime minister is in Scotland to promote his levelling-up agenda but many people in the country want him to resign - even the leader of Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross.

Mr Johnson was unpopular in Scotland before the partygate controversy but approval of the PM has gone through the floor since he admitted attending potentially law-breaking events during the pandemic.

Sir Keir said "almost every time" Mr Johnson goes to Scotland he "makes the case for the Union harder".

Speaking to broadcasters, he added: "We do have a duty to make a strong case for Union. That's what I've been doing when I go to Scotland but this Prime Minister does not help that cause."

On his visit Mr Johnson will announce an agreement with the Scottish Government on the plan to create new green freeports - but SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said it should be Mr Johnson's "farewell tour".

Mr Blackford told Sky News: "This is prime minister who is not going to meet his own Scottish Conservative leader, even the Scottish Conservatives want Boris Johnson to go.

"I hope this is his farewell tour, he is a man who is deeply unpopular up here.

"More than 75% of Scots think he should resign and I think people right up and down these islands recognise that this is a prime minister who no longer has moral authority."

Mr Johnson is facing calls to quit not only from the SNP and Labour, but a majority of his own MSPs have joined Tory backbenchers in the Commons who have been urging the PM to resign.

Asked whether he had any authority left in Scotland, Mr Johnson said: "I'm working very hard with my colleagues in Scotland on our joint agenda of uniting and levelling up and delivering for the people of the whole UK."

He said he would have "a lot more" to say on the partygate row once the police investigation was concluded.

Asked if he had completed his police questionnaire, the Prime Minister told reporters in Scotland: "All that process has got to be completed before I can say anything more, but I look forward to telling you a lot more in due course."