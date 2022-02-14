Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete for a second gold medal at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.

After a marathon five-and-a-half hour hearing, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday that the 15-year-old Valieva does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full hearing into her positive test for the heart drug trimetazidine. The positive test was December 25.

Valieva, Russia's star skater, almost broke her own world record in the team event last week and became the first female skater to land quad jumps at the Olympics in her free skate on February 8.

The Russian team can still aim for the first women’s figure skating podium sweep in Olympic history. The event starts with the short program on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday with the free skate. Valieva is the favorite to win gold.

The CAS cited “exceptional circumstances” for its decision and included Valieva’s status as a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Code, “serious issues” in the process of notifying Valieva of her result, and the fact a suspension could cause her “irreparable harm”.

The ruling only addresses whether Valieva can keep skating before her case is resolved. It doesn’t decide the fate of the one gold medal that she has already won in the team event, nor whether Valieva is guilty of doping.

Those questions will be answered by a separate investigation led by the Russian anti-doping agency.

Valieva's embattled coach Eteri Tutberidze showed up to watch her daughter Diana Davis compete in the ice dance competition in Beijing.

Tutberidze has come under fire after Valieva’s drug test from December was flagged last week for traces of a banned heart medication.

She is the focus of two investigations from the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian anti-doping agency to find out how a young athlete in her care tested positive.

The case has prompted concern for the welfare of Valieva and other child athletes, and questions over the Olympic status of Russia, which is already banned from having its anthem and flag at the Games because of past doping cases.