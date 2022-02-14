An explosion in France has killed at least seven people, including two children, in the Pyrenees, officials have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on Monday when a loud bang was heard, followed by a fire at a property in Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque.

One man jumped from an upstairs window to save himself from the fire, as the floors of the property collapsed.

More than 20 people were rescued from the building which is now at risk of complete collapse due to the damage.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted he would be interrupting his trip to Montpellier in in order to visit the scene of the incident.

"Thoughts to the victims and their loved ones," Darmanin tweeted.

It is thought the explosion happened on the ground floor where a grocery and sandwich shop are located.