Frank Turner opens up on song about parent's gender transition

Play video

Frank Turner may be in line for a surprise No 1 hit, as Reporter Martha Fairlie reports

Musician Frank Turner has sung about his estranged parent’s gender transition and how it has been a chance to repair their relationship.

When Turner played the song Miranda to his parent, she said she was expecting an “angry song” and was surprised to hear the lyrics.

“I think that’s the closest I’ll get to an apology,” Turner told ITV News, laughing.

“Miranda is a kind person, a considerate person and I'm not sure I can say the old one was.”

His ninth album, FTHC, is an intensely personal project.

Writing began before lockdown and Turner used that time to go deeper into his troubled childhood, revealed in punk tracks like 'Fatherless.'

With other songs dealing with suicide and his own experience of drug abuse and anxiety he was unsure how fans would react.

The songs of acceptance come first, but he said he felt it was important to illustrate his anger as he does in later songs.

Listen to our entertainment podcast, Unscripted:

“Writing intensely personal songs in some ways is quite easy, you just let it flow,” he added.

“The difficult part is after you've written about it and thinking ‘why am I doing this’ and talking about it in public.

“And it can be quite exposing and scary, but art is about communication and I'm a fan of music and art saying something.

“I think there's value in saying something that is completely unreserved. A form of catharsis. They start in a very angry place.”

He had, for years, not wanted to talk about his childhood “because I didn’t want it to define me”, he said.

“My embrace of punk rock was through feeling completely alienated as a kid,” he explained.

“My experiences growing up gave me this undying loyalty to the concept of punk rock.

“At this point I should be telling you this is the best record I've ever made. This is my ninth record. The afterglow of thinking this one is good – it’s really the best.”