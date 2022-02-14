More than 41,600 more people catch Covid as coronavirus deaths increase by 35

A further 41,648 Covid cases have been confirmed in the UK during the latest 24-hour reporting period. Figures to 9am on Monday also show 35 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 159,605.

The number of deaths reported on a Monday is often lower than those reported on other days, due to a reporting lag from the weekend when many registry offices are closed. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 182,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

23 more people in England died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the nation's death toll to 139,014.

Meanwhile, cases rose by 31,943. The total number of infections in England since the start of the pandemic is now 15,648,433.

Scotland

Scotland recorded no further deaths but the number of confirmed cases increased by 11,827.

The overall number of confirmed cases is now 1,306,292, while the total death toll remains at 10,512. Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 2,122 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 802,438. 10 new deaths have been reported, which means the overall toll is now 6,923.

Northern Ireland

Two new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, while a further 2,465 people tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 590,866 and the overall death toll to 3,156.