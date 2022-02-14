The UK is set to be hit by two storms in three days this week as forecasters warned of up to 90mph winds.

Two low pressure systems that will bring spells of very strong winds and potentially snow between Wednesday and Friday have been named.

Here we take a look at the potential impact of Storm Dudley.

When is Storm Dudley due?

It is anticipated the storm will hit on Wednesday and carry on through to Thursday morning.

Which places could be affected?

An amber weather warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.

This system is also expected to bring some heavy rain and there is a potential for some significant snowfall over hills in the Midlands and further north.

A Met Office spokesman said: “With regard to Storm Dudley, snow will mostly be on high ground, with the highest accumulations in the Grampians.

“Lower down, any snow is likely to be short-lived but when it is coming down it is likely to be blizzard conditions.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued”.

Scotland could be hit by snow. Credit: PA

How strong is Dudley?

Winds could reach up to between 80 and 90mph wind gusts on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland but will be lower speeds of around 60 to 70mph further inland.

It is anticipated that the winds are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening.

How will people be impacted?

The Met Office has issued an Amber and Yellow warning, which means:

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

How did Dudley get its name?

The Met Office takes name suggestions and creates an alphabetical list of storm names which are attributed to them once they are likely to happen.

What is the next storm?

As Storm Dudley winds down, another will arrive, forecasters have named it Storm Eunice, and it's predicted to hit at the end of the week.