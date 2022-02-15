In a stark warning to Russia, US President Joe Biden said an invasion of Ukraine would be a “war of choice” – in contrast with the necessity of World War Two.

The president warned Russia, if it goes ahead with an attack on Ukraine, it will be remembered for the widespread death an destruction that would result from the conflict.

“World War Two was a war of necessity, but if Russia attacks Ukraine it will be a war of choice or a war without cause or reason,” he said, speaking from the White House.

Russia have 150,000 troops around the Ukrainian border, but the Kremlin claimed earlier on Tuesday that some of its forces have withdrawn.

President Biden said the US has “not yet verified" this claim and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday his country is ready for talks with the United States and NATO on military transparency, missile deployment limits and other security issues.

But Mr Biden continued to express scepticism about Russia’s intentions, warning again that if Russia invades Ukraine the US “will rally the world to oppose its aggression."

More follows...