Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement over sexual abuse claim

The Duke of York and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sexual abuse claim filed in the US. Ms Guiffre accused Prince Andrew of allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17-years-old.

She claimed that the abuse took place while she was travelling with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. The duke has strenuously denied these allegations and previously attempted to get the lawsuit dropped.

David Boies, who represents Ms Giuffre, said in a letter submitted to the US District Court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached. The letter adds that a dismissal of the lawsuit will be requested within a month.

When asked for comment on the settlement, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies said: “I believe this event speaks for itself.” Court documents show the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Ms Giuffre (right) sued Prince Andrew (left) for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The statement adds: “Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. “It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. “Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.

Representatives for the Duke of York said he would not be expanding beyond the statement filed in court.

For more royal news and analysis, listen to the Royal Rota podcast