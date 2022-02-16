A further 54,218 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 and another 199 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The figures, as of 9am on Wednesday, show that Covid cases and deaths are continuing to fall, on average, across the UK.

In the past seven days, cases have fallen by 26.8% and deaths by 28.8%.

Hospitalisations with Covid have also continued to fall. Some 1,096 people were admitted on February 12 (the latest available figures), a fall of 13.2% over seven days.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 182,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

While cases are continuing to fall, the health ministers of England and Northern Ireland on Wednesday joined their counterparts in Scotland and Wales in announcing that coronavirus jabs will be rolled out to children aged five to 11 in a bid to protect them from future Covid waves.

Listen to Coronavirus: What You Need To Know - the Covid-19 podcast from ITV News

England

The majority of the Covid cases and deaths reported in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday took place in England where 170 new deaths and 42,756 cases were recorded.

Scotland

Scotland saw a further 16 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test and 7,449 more cases.

Wales

Another eight Covid deaths were reported in Wales and 1,124 cases.

Northern Ireland

Five further deaths were reported in Northern Ireland and 2,889 more cases.