A newly commissioned painting in south Italy has been hastily removed from a cathedral after it was discovered depictions of a local priest and businessman were found among the holy images.

The religious painting was gifted to the Cathedral of San Sabino in Canosa, southern Italy after being commissioned by a local charity for £17,000.

At the centre of the image was a meeting of St Sabinus meeting St Benedict, but beneath them, partially covered by a surgical mask, was Sergio Fontana, a local businessman and president of the Foundation Archeologica Canosina, which financed the work.

On the right-hand side of the image, partially obscured by a cross, the local priest was depicted.

Locals have reacted with a mix of humour and anger at the painting.

Some people have uploaded edited versions of the image with their faces featured in the painting.

Local authorities have been less pleased, with three representatives of the Municipality of Canosa di Puglia resigning from the Board of Directors of the Foundation due to the image. Two days after it was put on display it was removed.

According to Italian news website ANSA, Mayor Roberto Morra said "the work cost the Foundation 20 thousand euros" and that "the Foundation lives thanks to funding from the Municipality of Canosa di Puglia, the Puglia Region and the BCC of Canosa."

He added: "Publicly sourced money must be used for the pursuit of the entity's own statutory purposes, avoiding leaving room for self-celebrations".Giuseppe Antonio Lomuscio, the artist behind the painting, told local media that he claims "full autonomy in my interpretive choices," and said neither of the people featured asked to be portrayed.He said his choice of the subjects represented in the composition was the "result of a free artistic interpretation dictated by the need to tell the story of devotion to the Saints".He added he had wanted to portray "two authoritative representatives" of the local community.Mr Lomuscio has since said he will revise the work before it goes back on display.