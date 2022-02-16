Sir Mark Todd has had his licence suspended after a video emerged on social media of the trainer striking a horse with a branch, The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed.

Todd was a highly successful three-day eventer before taking out his training licence, winning two Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1988 for New Zealand and earning a knighthood in 2013 for his equestrian achievements.

In the footage, which is said to be around two years old, Todd appears to be teaching a cross-country schooling session where one rider is struggling to get a horse into the water jump.

He then brandishes a branch and strikes the horse several times on the hindquarters.

Todd later apologised for his actions after the video was circulated on social media.

The BHA said Todd's behaviour "fell a long way short of the standards of care we expect of licensed individuals" and confirmed it was investigating.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the BHA said the Chair of British racing’s Independent Judicial Panel approved its application to impose an interim suspension on Todd's licence following the footage.

“This interim suspension means that while investigations continue into the circumstances of this incident, Sir Mark will be unable to race horses in Great Britain or internationally," the BHA's statement continued.

“The trainer has admitted the individual involved in the video was him, has apologised for his actions and agreed to the imposition of an interim suspension.

“On Sunday the BHA condemned the video and confirmed that it was looking into the incident.

“The BHA will provide further updates as necessary in due course, though will not be able to comment on the detail of the investigation itself until it is concluded.

“The interim suspension has been approved on the basis that it can be reviewed at a later date if necessary, on application by either party.”

It comes after leading animal charity World Horse Welfare said Todd had contacted them to say he was stepping down as their patron.

The charity said there was no place in the horse-human partnership for such use of force and described it as "disturbing and unacceptable".

It added that while the charity knew Sir Mark cared deeply for horses, he had "badly let himself down".

Todd earlier apologised "wholeheartedly" to the horse in the video and all involved for his actions.

“One of the main things I preach is about establishing a mutual respect between horse and rider and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results," he continued in a statement.

“I believe this is one of the main attributes along with a great empathy with animals that has enabled me to have a long and successful career in eventing.

“I am very disappointed in myself that I did not adhere to that in this case.”