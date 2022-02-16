A girl reported missing in 2019 has been found hidden beneath a staircase by officers searching her non-custodial parents' home, police in the United States have said.

Paislee Shultis was found in good health on Monday night in Saugerties, a town in New York State.

The six-year-old was reported missing two years ago, aged four, from her home in Cayuga Heights in 2019, around 130 miles from where she was found.

Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her non-custodial parents Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr - who had lost legal custody of her.But Shultis Jr denied knowing where she was to the police several times.

Paislee's mother, Kimberly, was found hidden under the staircase. Credit: Saugerties Police

After receiving a tip-off, officers executed a search warrant and found the girl hidden with her non-custodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase.

Detectives believed there was something unusual about the construction of the staircase and began dismantling it.

They caught a first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.

Paramedics found the girl to be in good health. She was turned over to her legal guardian and reunited with her older sister.

The non-custodial parents and Kirk Shultis Sr were charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra told CNBC his officers were "on cloud nine" after finding Paislee.