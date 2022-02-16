As Western officials warned of a Russian invasion as early as Wednesday, the mood in Ukraine is markedly brighter as people celebrate a Day of Unity.

US and UK intelligence had said Russia could invade at 1am on Wednesday, a prediction which has not yet come to pass - with Moscow even claiming some troops had been withdrawn from the Ukrainian border.

In the midst of the crisis, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity across the country, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise their national flag.

People mark a Day of Unity in centre of Kyiv. Credit: AP

Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa. Credit: AP

An elderly lady looks at people carrying a large Ukrainian flag as they mark a "day of unity" in Sievierodonetsk. Credit: AP