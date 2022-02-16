Which areas of the UK will Storm Eunice hit and how strong will it be?

Winds have picked up as the UK braces for two storms that are set to batter the country this week with gusts of up to 90mph.

An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office saying power cuts and transport disruption were expected later on Wednesday as the first of the two, Storm Dudley, sweeps in.

Dudley will be followed closely by Storm Eunice which could be even more damaging with stronger winds, heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “An active jet stream is helping to drive low-pressure systems across the country, with both storms set to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.

“Significant disruption is possible from both Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice with strong winds one of the main themes of the current forecast."

When is Storm Eunice due?

It is anticipated Storm Dudley will hit from Wednesday afternoon and carry on through to Thursday morning.

Just as Dudley begins to wind down, Storm Eunice will follow shortly after, bringing strong winds to southern and central areas, as well as some snow for northern areas from early on Friday.

The forecast after Storm Eunice continues to look unsettled with the potential for more wet and windy conditions over the weekend and the start of next week.

Which areas could be affected?

Much of the UK will be affected by Eunice, says the Met Office.

However, the most significant wind gusts are expected in the south and west of the UK, with an amber warning now in force in those areas from the early hours of Friday morning.

"Storm Eunice is expected to track eastwards from early on Friday, bringing the most significant winds to the central and southern areas of the UK, with some gusts possible in excess of 95mph in exposed coastal areas," said Mr Saunders.

Katharine Smith, Environment Agency Flood Duty Manager, said: "Strong winds could bring coastal flooding to parts of the west, southwest and south coast of England, as well as the tidal River Severn, in the early hours of Friday morning.

"This is due to Storm Eunice resulting in high waves and potential storm surge coinciding with the start of a period of spring tides."

Although Eunice’s strongest winds will be in the south, heavy rain and possible snowfalls are expected from the Midlands northwards.

A yellow warning for wind and snow has been issued covering Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland, where potentially up to 20cm of snow could accumulate over high ground, with up to 5cm possible in some lower areas.

The Met Office said that, where snow does fall, the high winds are likely to create blizzard conditions.

How strong is Eunice?

The Met Office said Eunice will bring "significant winds" to central and southern areas of the UK.

Exposed coastal areas could see wind gusts in excess of 95mph, while inland areas could still see gusts of around 80mph.

How will people be impacted?

Eunice’s strongest winds will be in the south.

Due to the strength of the gusts, the Met Office warned they bring the potential for fallen trees, damage to buildings and travel disruption.

Brisk winds in Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland could cause blizzard-like conditions and drifting of lying snow, reducing visibility, and making driving conditions difficult.

The Met Office has issued an amber and yellow warning for both storms, which means:

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, and some roads and bridges are likely to close, leading to longer journey times and cancellations.

Probably some fallen trees and damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Warning of floods due to the strong gusts, Ms Smith advised: “Please remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades.

"We urge people to stay safe on the coast and warn wave watchers against the unnecessary danger of taking ‘storm selfies’.

"Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people should avoid driving through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“You can check your flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”‎

How did Eunice get its name?

The Met Office takes name suggestions and creates an alphabetical list of storm names which are attributed to them once they are likely to happen.