Storm Eunice tracker: When will it hit my region?

The storm will hit the UK's shores on Friday. Credit: PA

Storm Eunice is set to hit on Friday with a rare red warning in place for parts of south Wales and north Devon.

While the south-western parts of the UK will be the worst-affected, much of the south and parts of the north can expect severe weather and disruption as the storm takes hold.

Most can expect a peaceful end to Thursday with the air still calm in the early hours.

Friday morning, however, is a very different prospect.

Here’s when you can expect to feel the storm in your area:

The south-west

South Wales and Cornwall will be the first hit, with winds initially coming in at 50mph or more from 5am, peaking at around 9am with gusts clocking up to around 80mph.

All parts of Cornwall, Devon and western Wales will also be impacted from around 7am.

Bristol could see the strongest winds in the country from around 9am.

The south-east

After 7am, the storm is expected to pass up from the south-western parts and across to London and the home counties by around 9am.

Winds will reach East Anglia by 10am, clocking around 50mph there but far worse over in western parts of the country.

Midlands

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire can all expect the storm to hit between 9am and 10am.

Stronger winds will reach Birmingham earlier, from the south-west, reaching up to around 60mph or possibly higher from 9am.

Weather warnings are in place on Friday across most of the UK. Credit: Met Office

North-west

A yellow warning is in place for wind from 7am until 6pm, and winds aren’t expected to be as strong as they are in the south.

Snow is also expected from 3am to 6pm, though much of this is expected in Scotland, with parts of north-west also affected as well as Northern Ireland.

Much of the snow will be confined to the high ground within the warning areas, with up to 20cm possible in the Pennines.

North-east

The storm’s winds will likely hit the north-east later in the day, with gusts of between 40 and 50mph expected in the afternoon, after 1pm.

Rain and some snow, however, are also expected earlier in the day from between 5am and 6am.

Scotland and Northern Ireland

There is a yellow warning for wind and snow in place for Scotland from 3am until 6pm.

Winds will not be as strong there as it will be in southern parts of the UK, but snow is expected with even blizzard-like conditions drifting through the day.