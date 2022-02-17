The great British train journey… one of the fastest ways of getting from A to B. Except that for nearly two years many of us weren’t going anywhere.

Passengers are now being welcomed back- but from March we’re going to have to pay more for the pleasure - because fares are about to go up by 3.8%

The fare rise that's going to come through is actually going to be below inflation. So it means actually a real terms cut in the cost of using the railway. And I think that gets the balance about right. Grant Shapps, The Secretary of State for Transport

The pandemic has had a massive impact on the rail industry. Rail fares crashed from over eight and a half billion pounds to under two billion.

Train operators were in dire straits and needed huge amounts of public money to keep going.

The government poured in an extra 10 billion pounds to keep the railways running because very few people were travelling. Michael Williams, Rail Expert

Less people meant the need for fewer trains, so timetables have changed and working from home has seen our train usage decrease. This will now have an affect on the future running of our trains.

SEB GORDON:

I think it would be wrong to look at the timetable from before the pandemic and think that that's absolutely the right answer for now. The way that people travel has completely changed, and we need to amend our services to reflect that. Seb Gordon, Rail Delivery Group

If people aren't using the trains they might be more inclined to use a car or even a plane to get around…. But which one is fastest, cheapest and greenest? Well we did a not so scientific test to see which mode of transportation would come out on top… tune in to find out.

