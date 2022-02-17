Why Storm Eunice is unusual and everyone should take it seriously

Play video

Lucy Verasamy explains why Storm Eunice is unusual and why we are experiencing many storms at the moment

Storm Eunice is heading our way and it isn't something to be taken lightly.

It's unlike other storms and could be the worst the country has seen in a long time.

Here's why:

Why so many storms?

Storms are common this time of year but 2021 was notably calm, as was the start of 2022.

Recently we have the prime conditions or ingredients for storms to form in the Atlantic and sweep across to the UK - the combination of a strong Polar Vortex (an exceptional temperature gradient) in the US has fed an intense Jet Stream, which in turn has ensured rapid development of deep low pressure systems - or storms.

What is Explosive Cyclogenesis - or 'weather bomb'?

A 'weather bomb' is jargon (often used in the US) for Explosive Cyclogenesis.

It's when a low pressure system/storm forms rapidly - and this is how Storm Eunice is developing.

The storm has unusually formed over warmer waters of the Azores and is taking a particularly rapid track to the UK via the Jet Stream.

With no time to release its energy before reaching us, it'll bring winds near 90mph as it reaches our shores and makes landfall - bringing widespread and dangerously strong winds, big battering waves and a storm surge in some coastal areas of the west.

Why is Storm Eunice unusual?

It's not your run-of-the-mill storm - it could be our worst storm for more than 30 years.

Its impact will be nationwide, with widespread disruption and damage to trees and infrastructure.

It's rare to see winds this strong across a huge swathe of southern Britain - we're not used to such high winds across such densely populated areas.

Parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will be prone to snow and blizzards.

What does a red warning mean?

The Met Office have a colour coded weather warning system for place for these situations. A red warning says it all - danger to life. The weather warnings are there be taken seriously.

Expect more to follow in the next 12 hours.