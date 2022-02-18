Play video

Watch the dramatic moment Storm Eunice topples St Thomas' Church's spire in Wells, Somerset.

Four people have been killed as Storm Eunice's powerful winds tear through the UK and Ireland.

A man aged in his 20s was killed when a car he was a passenger in collided with a tree in Alton, Hampshire.

A council worker killed by a falling tree as he tended to debris in Wexford, Ireland, became the first victim of the storm.

A man in his 50s died after debris struck a van windscreen in Merseyside, shortly after 2pm.

And a woman aged in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London shortly after 4pm, as Storm Eunice swept across the capital.

Roofs have been torn off, trees toppled onto powerlines, and lorries overturned on major motorways during Friday's dramatic weather.

The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for wind of all of Wales and vast areas of England, as Eunice came blowing in on the tail of Storm Dudley.

Wind gusts reached 122mph in the Isle of Wight, in what the Met Office said is thought to be a new record for England.

One of the two lorries which blew on to their sides in the high winds, closing the M4 in Margam, South Wales Credit: Jacob King/PA

The storm hit Wales first overnight, battering the coastline with huge surges and sparking mass power cuts.

Tens of thousands of people were hit by power cuts on Friday, largely in the UK's South West, as the storm swept northwards from the coast.

People were urged to stay indoors where possible, and avoid travel as airlines, rail, bus, train and ferry operators slashes services, and major roads closed over wind fears.

Watch a lorry topple over on the M4 motorway in Wales

Wales

By Friday afternoon, more than 40,000 homes remained without power, mostly across South and Mid Wales.

Both Severn crossings, which connect south Wales and England. were closed for the 'first time' due to wind, which was forecast to reach gust speeds of up to 90mph.

Dramatic pictures captured at least three lorries overturned on motorways in south Wales, blown over by the strong winds. Police were called to the scene in Christchurch Road, Newport.

The high winds prompted rail operators to cancel all trains in Wales, and the majority of schools were closed as a precaution.

Three roofs blown off houses crashed into neighbouring homes in Newport, leaving the road strewn with debris.

South West of England

A church spire was captured dramatically toppling as 'violent' winds hit Wells, Somerset.

More than 90,000 homes were without power across the South West by Friday afternoon. Most of the homes and businesses affected were in Cornwall, where a 'major incident' was declared ahead of the storm.

Some funerals had to be cancelled in Cornwall after a crematorium's roof was damaged by the winds.

Wind tore the roof off the lifeboat station at Sennen Cove in Penzance.

South East

A man in his 20s died when a car he was riding passenger in collided with a tree in Alton, Hampshire shortly before noon. Police said the driver of the vehicle survived, but was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A tree fell on a woman and a baby while she walked with the child in a pushchair as strong winds hit Bedford. The woman was airlifted to hospital with what were described as serious injuries to her leg and pelvis. The baby was uninjured in the incident.

The tree fell this afternoon in Bedford Credit: ITV News Anglia

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by falling debris in Henley-upon-Thames.

The Needles on the Isle of Wight recorded wind gust speeds of what is thought to be a record-breaking 122mph.

A display de Havilland Venom plane blown down from its perch in Wantage, Oxfordshire, by Storm Eunice. Credit: PAImages

Parts of the East of England were, as Suffolk declared a major incident due to the strong winds.

Major rail operators suspending trains, and key M25 routes including the QEII Bridge connecting Essex and Kent closing.

Storm Eunice winds topple trees in Sudbury, Suffolk. Credit: PA

The Langstone Bridge closed over over fears of high tide surges cutting off Hayling Island, as the only road to and from the settlement.

Thousands of homes around the South East coastline and Home Counties were hit by power cuts in the high winds.

Powerful winds tore a huge hole in the roof of the O2 Arena at Greenwich

Video from Twitter/Ben Hubbard/@BJFHubbard

London

A woman in her 30s died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey. She was a passenger in the car. The driver, a man aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Storm Eunice's winds tore a huge hole in the roof of the world-famous O2 Arena in Greenwich, south east London. Around 1,000 people were evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

Hair-raising videos of aircraft battling against stormy conditions at Heathrow Airport left plane-watchers tuned into Big Jet TV in awe. Gatwick was among airports around the UK warning of flight delays and cancellations throughout Friday.

A dramatic day at Heathrow Airport was streamed live to people around the world

(Video from YouTube/Big Jet TV)

London's Tubes, Overground and rail networks braced for disruption, with many major operators cancelling services as strong winds blew into the capital.

Midlands

Almost 50 flights were cancelled at Birmingham Airport, with Jet2 among airlines warning of potential delays.

East Midlands Rail and West Midlands Rail warned passengers against travelling, as many operators servicing the region suspended major routes due to winds, and fallen trees blocking lines.

Waves spray over the people walking through New Brighton, Merseyside, as Storm Eunice passes through. Credit: PA

North West

A man in his 50s died after debris struck a van windscreen just after 2.10pm on the Switch Island / Dunningsbridge Road in Netherton. Police say the passenger, a man in his 50s, was was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The van driver, another man, was not injured.

Flood alerts were in place in four Irish Sea coastline areas, and huge waves were seen washing over sea walls at Merseyside.

Some regional flights at Manchester Airport were being cancelled, as airlines warned travellers to check for delays and flight suspensions during the red weather alert.

Watch: Swimmers are told to leave the sea at New Brighton, Merseyside, as Storm Eunice hits.

North East

The Humber Bridge shut to all vehicles for only the fourth time in 40 years, and ferries cancelled crossings, train passengers were told not to travel.

Some schools in County Durham were closed due to a lack of heating and the buildings being extremely cold.

The A66 was shut temporarily early on Friday morning due to heavy snowfall.

Tan Hill Inn, the England's highest pub at 1,732ft above sea level, in North Yorkshire, surrounded by heavy snow, as Storm Eunice sweeps in. Credit: PA

Scotland

The storm bought winds and forecasts for a big freeze ahead, with snow expected to reach 20cm at higher ground and 5cm elsewhere.

Scotland's government warned Storm Eunice also brought risks of coastal flooding in south-west Scotland later on Friday.

Dramatic pictures showed trees sparking fires as they blown down onto powerlines along rail lines in Dumfries and Galloway.

There was heavy snow on the Glenshane Pass between Belfast and Londonderry. Credit: Colleen Webb

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland