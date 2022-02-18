Road, rail and air travel disrupted as Storm Eunice batters UK

Two rare red weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK including the east and south-east of England, the south-west of England and Wales, as Storm Eunice batters the UK.

Millions are facing “dangerous conditions” on Friday as the Met Office warns strong winds of up to 90mph will cause “significant disruption”.

The Met Office has also taken the unusual step of issuing a severe weather alert with National Highways for strong winds covering the whole of the country’s strategic road network from 6am to 6pm.

National Highways said high-sided vehicles and other “vulnerable” vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over so should avoid bridges and viaducts.

Travel disruption is also expected on all means of transport as the key message is ‘check before you travel’.

Roads

The M48 Severn Bridge has been closed in both directions due to strong winds, National Highways (NH) said, while the alternative Prince of Wales bridge has also been closed.

The A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed in both directions.

The QEII Bridge in Dartford is closed, while the Dartford Crossing on the M25 is also shut.

The Stagecoach South Wales bus company has suspended its services until 1:30pm.

Storm Eunice brought snow, rain and strong winds to the North East and North Yorkshire causing bad conditions on roads.

Rail

All train services in Wales are suspended for the whole day as a Network Rail spokesperson said disruption is “inevitable”.

Network Rail has warned commuters to avoid travelling on Friday as speed restrictions and cancellations will disrupt travel.

CrossCountry trains are advising people not to travel today and are running a “severely reduced and amended service”.

East Midlands Railway are also urging customers not to travel by train on Friday, saying their trains will “run at reduced speeds and this will cause cancellations and longer journey times”. They have advised that trains to and from London St Pancras “may be withdrawn at short notice”.

Southeastern Railway is strongly advising passengers not to travel on Friday, as cancellations, delays and disruptions are ‘likely’ due to the “probability of trees and debris being blown onto the tracks”.

Avanti West Coast are strongly advising customers not to travel on Friday as they "will be running fewer services" and emergency speed restrictions are in place.

Other rail companies serving London and the South East urging people not to travel include: c2c , Chiltern Railways , Greater Anglia , LNER , London Northwestern Railway , Southern and Thameslink.

Air