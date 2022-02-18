Russia's "strategic forces" will carry out massive military drills to demonstrate its nuclear might on Saturday, while world leaders will be meeting to discuss how an invasion of Ukraine can be prevented.

The UK and US still believe an invasion could be launched at any moment, with security minister Damian Hinds telling ITV News it could happen "straight away" but it is "not inevitable".

Boris Johnson will join members of the international community, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, but Vladimir Putin will remain in Russia to personally oversea the military drills.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the drills will involve multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The ministry said it planned the maneuvers some time ago to check the readiness of Russia's military command and personnel, as well as the reliability of its nuclear and conventional weapons.

Despite Russian assurances an invasion is not being planned, Western allies are worried about an estimated 150,000 troops — including about 60% of Russia’s overall ground forces — concentrated near Ukraine’s borders.

Mr Hinds told ITV News the UK stands "shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Ukraine, we stand firm with our friends in the Nato alliance and we have troops ready for a humanitarian response if that is needed".

Where are Russian forces situated?

US President Joe Biden said the invasion threat remains “very high” because Russia has moved more troops toward the border with Ukraine instead of pulling them back.

“Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters. He said the US has “reason to believe” that Russia is “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” but did not provide details.

On Thursday the UK accused Moscow of orchestrating a "false flag operation" as a pretext for invasion, as tensions continued to mount between Russian-backed separatists and state forces in east Ukraine - with shells hitting a nursery school.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who was visiting Kyiv, said reports alleging "abnormal military activity" by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region were a "blatant" attempt by the Kremlin to fabricate a reason for an incursion.

A kindergarten building after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Stanytsia Luhanska Credit: Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation via AP

Speaking at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Prime Minister claimed there was a "false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians" and "we fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days".

Mr Johnson, Ms Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are all expected to attend the international security conference in Germany this weekend.

The PM said on Thursday: "We are strengthening the eastern frontier of Nato and I'll be going to the European Security Conference in Munich a little bit later on over the weekend to talk about what we are going to do to unify the West."

Both Ms Truss and Mr Wallace are scheduled to appear on panels at the conference.