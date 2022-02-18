Storm Eunice live - how the historic weather event is looking across the UK

Webcams posted across the country have captured the ferocity of Storm Eunice, which has forced the suspension of dozens of flights, disrupts travel services and causes power outages, as it brought record gusts of 122mph.

Live recordings of the historic weather event give a glimpse into the extent of the high winds and heavy rainfall felt throughout the UK on Friday.

Here are some of the live feeds that have captured the strength of the storm:

Porthcawl - a popular coastal spot in Wales for photographers during storms

Needles lighthouse on the Isle of Wight

Gusts of 122mph have been recorded - the strongest in more than 30 years - at The Needles.

View from Polzeath Beach in Cornwall

View of Brighton Pier

People have been urged to stay at home and the Army is on standby to provide help if needed.