Team GB's 4x100m relay team has been stripped of its silver medal won at the Tokyo Olympics after a sprinter was found to have breached anti-doping rules.

The British team finished second to Italy by one-hundredth of a second.CJ Ujah was found to have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, knocking Team GB's 65 medal total at the games down to 64.

In August 2021 the sprinter was suspended after being found to have presence in his system of prohibited substances.

The substances, ostarine and S-23, are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.

CJ Ujah was part of the silver medal winning 2020 4x100m relay team. Credit: PA

Those findings have now been confirmed and Team GB has lost its medal, which Ujah claimed alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

In a statement, he said: “I accept the decision issued by the court of arbitration for sport today with sadness.

"I would like to make it clear that I unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement and this was the reason why an anti-doping rule violation occurred at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men’s 4x100m relay team’s Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I would like to apologise to my teammates, their families and support teams for the impact which this has had on them. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

At the time of his suspension in August, Ujah denied knowingly taking a banned substance.

“I am completely shocked and devastated by this news. To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance," he said.

“I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a team-mate. I am respecting the formal processes and will not be making any further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”