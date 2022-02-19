Covid self-isolation rules in England are set to be removed from next week as Boris Johnson sets out his 'living with Covid' plan.

The PM is expected to confirm that all coronavirus restrictions will end in the coming days, as we rely on vaccines and anti-virals to combat the virus.

Mr Johnson said: “Covid will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.

"We’ve built up strong protections against this virus over the past two years through the vaccine rollouts, tests, new treatments, and the best scientific understanding of what this virus can do.

“Thanks to our successful vaccination programme and the sheer magnitude of people who have come forward to be jabbed we are now in a position to set out our plan for living with Covid this week.”

The ramping up of Covid testing or future vaccine programmes will be used if a new variant emerges, but the government will be guided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) if further vaccinations are necessary.

However Labour has warned against "declaring victory before the war is over in an attempt to distract from the police knocking at his door."

West Streeting, Shadow Health Secretary, added: "Labour doesn’t want to see restrictions in place any longer than they need to be. The government should publish the evidence behind this decision, so the public can have faith that it is being made in the national interest.

"Now is not the time to start charging for tests or weaken sick pay, when people are still being asked to behave responsibly.

"Labour's plan for learning to live well with Covid would prepare for new variants and secure our lives, livelihoods and liberties."

