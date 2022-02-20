Lowest number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in UK in more than six months

The UK has recorded the lowest daily number of new Covid infections in more than six months.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, another 25,696 new coronavirus cases and 71 deaths within 28-days of a positive test were recorded.

The positive tests were the lowest number recorded since 23,510 were reported on August 10.

However, the data should be treated with some caution as Wales and Scotland did not release Covid statistics on Sunday

In the past seven days, Covid cases across the UK have fallen by 25.5% and deaths by 19.3%.

In the seven days to February 14 (the latest data available) hospitalisations with coronavirus fell by 13.4%.

Amidst these downwards trends, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out his "living with Covid" plan in England, in which he is expected to say that from later this week the need to self-isolate after a positive test will be scrapped and free tests will be scaled-back.

Also on Sunday it was revealed that the Queen has tested positive for Covid.

Buckingham Palace said the Monarch was experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

England

The majority of the new cases and deaths were recorded in England, where 69 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test and 23,831 new cases were logged.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, five further Covid deaths and 1,865 new cases were recorded.

Scotland

Scotland does not release Covid statistics on a Sunday.

Wales

Wales does not release Covid statistics on a Sunday.

