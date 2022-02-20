Music entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards dies aged 31

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his manager has confirmed.

Mr Edwards gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV - helping to launch a string of UK music careers including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

Mr Edwards' manager said he died on Sunday morning.

Mr Edwards was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales.

His mother is Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards.

Mr Edwards was a teenager when he decided to launch the youth broadcasting and production film SBTV to upload clips he recorded of his friends performing on the estate where he lived in Acton, west London.

By 2014, he had amassed an estimated fortune of around £8 million and worked with the likes of Jessie J, Emeli Sande and Ed Sheeran.

Speaking to PA after receiving his MBE, he said he started SBTV to give his friends a platform.

He added: "It was a frustration of going to school and everyone talking about 'how do we get our videos on MTV'.

"YouTube was like a year old. I was like 'I've got a camera for Christmas, I'm going to start filming people and uploading it'.

"Everyone was looking at me like 'what are you doing, like you can compete with these major corporations', but I think I was early enough to believe that I could make a change."

In the same interview, he described his working relationship with musicians as "symbiotic". "50% is the talent and 50% is the platform," he said.

"I try to focus on people that haven't got the platform. As well as getting a really well-known artist I want to get the up-and-coming ones as well."

Awards organisation Mobo paid tribute to the YouTube star.

On Twitter, it said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family."

Rapper and producer AJ Tracey paid tribute to the "West London legend".

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator of Chicken Shop Dates, paid tribute to "one of the most generous people I have ever met.

"Someone who loved music and truly believed in all the joy it brings. Going above and beyond to connect people and bring ideas to life.

"You have shaped culture and changed the lives of others - never to be forgotten.

"Thank you for everything. You will be so greatly missed."

