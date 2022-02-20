Boris Johnson has warned that Russia appears to be planning the "biggest war in Europe since 1945", after Ukraine President President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Vladimir Putin for a meeting to discuss his demands.

The prime minister told world leaders on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would spark a “generation of bloodshed and misery" - while President Putin oversaw nuclear drills alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Johnson said he'd saw evidence that the Russian leader's plan to invade has "already in some senses begun".

"I'm afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," the prime minister said.

Mr Johnson, who visited Kyiv a fortnight ago, told the Munich Security Conference that 150,000 Russian troops remained on the border with Ukraine and an incursion would lead to parents on both sides "mourning the loss" of young soldiers.

"Russian parents would mourn the loss of young Russian soldiers, who in their way are every bit as innocent as the Ukrainians now bracing themselves for attack"

He said Ukrainians were likely to fight for the return of their freedom as he urged Western leaders to "stand strong together".

Amind a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels in Ukraine, President Zelensky called for President Putin to meet him in a bid to resolve the crisis.

“I don't know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference.

"Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement.”

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.

President Zelensky met Prime Minister Johnson in Munich, who “underscored the UK’s unequivocal support” and condemned recent Russian aggression, including “shelling in Donbass”, according to Downing Street.

It came after Britain chose to “temporarily” move its embassy in the Ukrainian capital to Lviv, near the border with Poland, as fears grow about a Kremlin-ordered offensive.

Germany and Austria joined the UK and US in telling their citizens to leave Ukraine and German air carrier Lufthansa cancelled flights to the capital Kyiv, and to Odessa, a Black Sea port that could be a key target in an invasion.

Boris Johnson, right, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference in Germany Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

In Munich, Prime Minister Johnson said: “If Ukraine is invaded, and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state – a country that has been free for a generation with a proud history of elections.”

“As I speak to you today," he said, "we do not fully know what (Russian) President Putin intends, but the omens are grim and that is why we must stand strong together."

He added: “I believe that Russia would have absolutely nothing to gain from this catastrophic venture, and everything to lose.

“And while there is still time, I urge the Kremlin to de-escalate, to disengage its forces from the frontier and to renew our dialogue.”