What you need to know as flood and wind warnings issued over Storm Franklin

More weather warnings are in place across the UK with Storm Franklin predicted to bring winds in excess of 80mph.

The strong winds and heavy rain are expected to hit on Sunday, just two days after homes, transport links and power lines were affected by Storm Eunice, leaving thousands of people still without power.

Four people in the UK died amid Friday's storm - which has been described as one of the worst to hit in a generation.

When will Storm Franklin hit?

Weather warnings are in place from Sunday afternoon into Monday, when they are expected to be lifted at 1pm.

The centre of Storm Franklin will clear into the North Sea on Monday morning, although high winds will continue to be felt for most through Monday, the Met Office said.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled and windy from Tuesday to Thursday, with bands of rain moving southeastwards followed by brighter, showery conditions.

The Met Office says it get colder by Thursday with wintry showers expected.

Where will be worst affected?

Northern Ireland

Ulster will take the brunt of the bad weather, with an amber wind warning set to be in force from early Monday morning.

Northern areas of the country are bracing for winds that could be in excess of 80mph in exposed coastal areas, but more widely between 60 and 70mph.

The Met Office has warned that travel disruption there is likely and damage to buildings is possible.

Scotland

South west Scotland could see gusts of up to 75mph for a short period on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Snow is also possible late on Sunday and into Monday.

Most snow is expected in the highlands however it is also possible in some lower ground in the north.

North West

High winds of up to 75mph are also likely in North West England late on Sunday and early Monday.

A yellow weather warning is also in force in the region, with heavy rain expected through much of Sunday.

The Environment Agency has issued six flood warnings - which mean flooding is expected - two on the River Ribble at Samlesbury, and at Walton-le-Dale, and four on the River Mersey at Cheadle Wood, Fletcher Moss, West Didsbury, and East Didsbury.

There are also 22 flood alerts, meaning “there is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”.

Wales

A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place across Wales as the country prepares itself for strong winds and rainfall across Sunday and into Monday.

The Met Office has warned that the country could be hit by wind gusts of up to 70mph while travel on some roads and railway lines continues to be disrupted.

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed once again in both directions, while there are reduced speed limits in place along the M4.

Will Storm Franklin be as bad as Storm Eunice?

The storm arrives with much of the UK still recovering from Stom Eunice, but Franklin is not expected to be as severe.

Wind gusts from Storm Franklin are expected to be lower than Eunice which triggered two Red Weather Warnings.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice."

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said three named storms in such quick succession is a first since the system was introduced seven years ago.

She told the PA news agency: "This is the first time we have had three named storms within a week, and we started the storm naming system in 2015.

"At the moment we've got a really active jet stream, which is why we're seeing so many storms track right towards the UK.

"We had Dudley on Wednesday, Eunice on Friday and Franklin today."

What to do if a flood warning covers the area you live in

A flood warning means you need to act as though flooding is expected.

People are adviser to move vehicles to higher ground if it is safe to do so and property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, should be used if possible.

If it's safe to do so people should also turn off gas, electricity and water supplies.

Will there be travel disruption?

The Met Office says travel disruption is likely and people are advised to check their local resilience authorities for ongoing safety advice around travel and preparations.

RAC Breakdown Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like conditions on the roads will remain challenging right through the weekend.

"With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.

“It’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with – on Sunday intense rainfall becomes a feature making driving arduous.

"If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys, and for those who have to drive, it’s vital they keep their wits about them at all times.”