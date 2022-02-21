38,409 more Covid cases recorded as coronavirus deaths rise by 15

38,409 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the UK in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, the government has said. Additionally, a further 15 people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 160,610.

The number of deaths reported on a Monday is often lower than those reported on other days, due to a reporting lag from the weekend when many registry offices are closed.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 183,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Monday's figures come as Boris Johnson announced all of England's coronavirus rules will soon be lifted. The prime minister revealed the nation's few remaining Covid-19 laws, including self-isolation, will expire on March 24.

Listen to the ITV News coronavirus podcast

England

Government data shows a further 10 people in England have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the nation's death toll to 139,886.

Meanwhile, 29,753 more people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the pandemic is now 15,888,557.

Scotland

Scotland recorded no further deaths of coronavirus patients and 5,307 new cases,

The number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic is now 1,349,320, while the total Covid death toll remains at 10,596. Wales Public Health Wales has reported 1,114 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 808,210. The death toll rose by one to 6,944.

Northern Ireland Four new deaths were reported in Northern Ireland, while a further 2,235 people have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 608,485 and the overall death toll to 3,184.