Storm Franklin has brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the UK already battered by deadly Storm Eunice, leaving thousands without power and sparking evacuations amid threat to life flood warnings.

Environment agencies have issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK, including two rare “severe” warnings where rainfall could also pose a “danger to life” for communities along the River Mersey in Greater Manchester.

The third named storm in a week caused widespread rush-hour travel disruption, with train operators warning customers not to travel amid gale-force winds and flooding.

Storm Franklin's wind and rain follows the disruption and damage of Dudley and Eunice, with weather forecasters saying it's the first time since 2015 that we've had three named storms in a week.

Several rivers burst their banks in Yorkshire.

Greater Manchester

Dozens of people in the Didsbury and Wythenshawe areas of Greater Manchester spent the night in emergency accommodation, after being forced to leave their homes because of dangerously high river levels brought by Storm Franklin.

The operation was stood down in the early hours of Monday morning after engineers and emergency services have worked through the night to ease pressure of rising water levels by opening specially-designed flood gates.

Flood waters in the Didsbury area of Manchester, as Storm Franklin overwhelms north-west England. Credit: PA

Yorkshire

In Yorkshire, major flooding had blocked roads and people have been rescued from their homes after several rivers burst their banks.

The M60 in Greater Manchester was closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to an overturned HGV. Credit: PA

The River Don burst its banks in the Sprotbrough area of Doncaster in South Yorkshire on Sunday night, and police have warned people to stay away from dangerous “fast-flowing” water. Central Sheffield’s flood defences appear to have held, despite fears as the River Don raged through the city on Sunday night.

Major flooding closed South Yorkshire’s Rotherham Central railway station until Tuesday.

In North Yorkshire, firefighters rescued people and their pets from a caravan park in Knaresborough after flooding from the River Nidd.

A car damaged by a fallen tree after high winds and wet weather battered Liverpool. Credit: PA

Wales

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) currently has 27 flood warnings and 48 flood alerts in place across Wales with gusts of up to 50-60mph expected.

The yellow warning is set to be in place until at least 1pm.

East Midlands

The Environment Agency has warned the flooding of properties is imminent in the region. .

At least 25 flood alerts, and 7 more serious flood warnings, have been issued across the region.

A yellow warning for wind is in place across swathes of the country. Credit: Met Office

A yellow wind warning that covers England, Wales and south-western Scotland is in place until 1pm, while an amber warning for Northern Ireland expired at 7am.

Storm Franklin’s highest gust of 87mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, followed by current gusts of 79mph on a mountaintop in Wales.

Northern Ireland

Thousands of homes in the UK are still without power due to Storm Eunice, and Storm Franklin is complicating recovery efforts. Around 7,000 homes were without power in Northern Ireland, mainly across the west of the province.