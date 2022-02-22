250 more Covid deaths as cases rise by 41,130

250 more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid in the UK, a daily increase that takes the death toll to 160,815.

Tuesday's government data also shows 41,130 further cases of Covid-19 were reported in the UK during the last 24-hour reporting period. The overall number of infections throughout the pandemic is now 18,695,448.

Listen to the ITV News Covid podcast

England

170 of the UK's new Covid deaths were in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 140,056.

Meanwhile, 30,080 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 15,918,472.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, five further deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll is now 3,189.

Cases in the nation increased by 2,951 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 611,437.

Wales

There have been a further 1,672 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 809,882.

Public Health Wales reported 12 further deaths. The total in the country since the start of the pandemic has increased to 6,956.

Scotland

There were 18 new Covid deaths reported in Scotland, which has a death toll of 10,614.

The total number of cases in the nation rose by 6,427 on Monday to 1,355,657.