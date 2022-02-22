The provision of universal free tests in England is soon ending, after Boris Johnson announced his plan for living with Covid, as the pandemic reaches endemic levels.

From April 1, those not classed as vulnerable will have to pay for a lateral flow test as free universal symptomatic and asymptomatic testing will end for the general public in England.

The announcement led to a surge in demand on the free lateral flow tests and they are currently not available to order from the government website for the whole of the UK.

Mr Johnson said people should “exercise personal responsibility” when they have symptoms, but critics have warned the public could be left “flying blind” on Covid if left without free testing provision.

With little over a month of free testing remaining, we explain everything you need to know as free Covid tests for all come to an end.

Why is free testing coming to an end?

Explaining his decision to end the provision, the PM said testing had become "less valuable in preventing serious illness" because the dominant Covid variant - Omicron - is less severe.

But the financial impact of testing on the UK is the reason the prime minister wants to stop providing it for free.

Universal free testing for almost two years has come at an astronomical cost to the taxpayer - the testing regime had a bigger budget than the Home Office last year and it cost £2 billion in January alone.

As such, Mr Johnson said "we must scale back and prioritise our resources for the most vulnerable".

Who can get a free test after April 1?

Free tests will still be available for some people in England but access to them will be very limited.

Limited symptomatic testing will be available for a small number of at-risk groups, the government said, however it has not yet set out exactly who would be eligible.

It suggested people aged 80 and over are likely to be in that group.

Free symptomatic testing will also remain available to NHS and social care staff, for example people who work in care homes.

Will care home visitors get free tests?

No. The government says free coronavirus tests will only be available for symptomatic NHS and social care staff, as well as people most vulnerable to Covid.

What if I have symptoms after April 1?

If someone suspects they have Covid with mild symptoms and wants to check after the free provision ends, they will have to pay for a test.

If someone has severe symptoms they'll be able to go to A&E at a hospital and be tested for free.

What about Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Free testing is likely to remain for people living in Wales and Scotland, with leaders there indicating they plan on keeping the provision but they will have to fund it themselves without any additional cash from the UK government.

It's unclear what will happen in Northern Ireland, given there is currently no functioning executive.

The Department of Health there said it will “carefully consider” the plans for England and its implications for Northern Ireland.

How much will they cost?

The government says it is working with retailers to ensure that everyone who wants to can buy a test.

They are expected to cost between £2 and £5 for an individual test and around £20 for a pack of seven.

It is expected the price will be severely reduced from when they were required for international travel, at which time LFTs cost £15 on average.

Are free tests still currently available?

They are still available but currently hard to get hold of via delivery through the government's website.

"Sorry, there are no home delivery slots left for rapid lateral flow tests right now," says the page for ordering them.

The UK Health Security Agency said that test availability is refreshed regularly so people are encouraged to re-visit the site every few hours as more will become available.

People are advised that they could access free tests by collecting them from a pharmacy or collection point, but anyone with symptoms should not collect in person.

To prevent people stockpiling them before April 1, individuals are only allowed to order a box of tests on the NHS every three days instead of every 24 hours.