Johnson suggests stripping Russia of hosting UEFA Champions League final

Russia should be stripped of hosting this season's UEFA Champions League final, Boris Johnson has signalled after President Vladimir Putin ordered "peacekeeping" troops into eastern Ukraine.

St Petersburg is due to host the match in May, but Mr Johnson told MPs its "inconceivable" that it could take place in Russia "after the invasion of a sovereign country".

English clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool remain in the competition. The prime minister's comments came hours after Russian President Putin recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in eastern Ukraine, as independent states.

The Russian leader then ordered "peacekeeping" forces into the regions, with Boris Johnson since confirming that Russian tanks and armed personnel carriers have “been spotted” in the breakaway regions.

Mr Johnson, speaking after announcing new sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals, told the House of Commons: “It’s absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia. “And it is clear from the response of the world to what he has done already in Donbas that he is going to end up with a Russia that is poorer as a result of the sanctions that the world will implement."

He continued: “A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status – no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries. "

After being asked whether he will push for Russia to be stripped of the Champions League final, Mr Johnson said: "I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after the invasion of a sovereign country."Culture secretary Nadine Dorries added on Twitter that she had “serious concerns" about Russian hosting the match, and that she will discuss her worries "with the relevant governing bodies”.

UEFA have not publicly responded to Mr Johnson and Ms Dorries' comments.

Dan Rivers reports from the village of Shchastya close to the line of contact in the Luhansk region where a power station has been hit, leaving locals without energy

While addressing MPs, Mr Johnson also announced that, following President Putin's moves on Monday, the UK has hit five Russian banks and three "very high net wealth" individuals with sanctions. The prime minister hopes the sanctions can dissuade President Putin from launching a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine, but said more measures are being held "at readiness" should the situation in eastern Europe escalate further. The banks being sanctioned are Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank, and the Black Sea Bank. The individuals, who will have their UK assets frozen and be banned from entering the country, are Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg, and Igor Rotenberg. "This the first tranche, the first barrage of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed," the PM warned.