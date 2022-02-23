39,656 more Covid cases recorded as coronavirus deaths rise by 164

A further 39,656 Covid cases have been confirmed in the UK during the latest 24-hour reporting period.

A further 164 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 160,979, the government said. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been 184,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest data comes as new figures from the ONS indicate that Covid-19 infection levels have fallen in England but increased in Scotland, while the trend in Wales and Northern Ireland is “uncertain”.

In England around one in 25 people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to February 19, or 2.1 million people – down from one in 20, or 2.4 million people in the week to February 12. Scotland saw an increase week-on-week, up from one in 25, or 219,300 people, to one in 20, or 240,700.

Earlier this week the prime minister revealed England's few remaining Covid-19 laws, including self-isolation, will expire on Thursday.

England

Government data shows a further 140 people in England have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the nation's death toll to 140,196.

Meanwhile, 29,703 more people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the pandemic is now 15,947,871.

Scotland

Scotland recorded 15 further deaths of coronavirus patients and 6,756 new cases.

The number of cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic is now 1,362,296, while the total Covid death toll is 10,629.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 903 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 810,785. The death toll rose by five to 6,961.

Northern Ireland

Four new deaths were reported in Northern Ireland, while a further 2,294 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 613,731 and the overall death toll to 3,193.