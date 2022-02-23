President Vladimir Putin has warned Russia's interests and the security of its people are "an indisputable priority" after the West slapped Moscow with economic sanctions as tensions continue to rise over Ukraine.

His comments came after the US, the UK and European leaders imposed sanctions on Russian banks and billionaires after President Putin ordered "peacekeeping" troops into Ukraine's separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions, just hours after he recognised them as independent.

Russia's parliament later granted President Vladimir Putin permission to use force outside of the country, further fuelling fears of a broader attack on Ukraine with an estimated 190,000 troops amassed on the border.

Speaking in a video messaged released on Wednesday to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day, Mr Putin said: "We can see the difficult international situation and the threats posed by current challenges, such as the erosion of the arms control system and NATO's military activities.

"And yet, Russia's appeals to build a system of equal and indivisible security that would reliably defend all countries, remain unanswered."

He added that his country is "always open to a direct and honest dialogue and ready to search for diplomatic solutions to the most complicated issues".

"But I want to repeat that Russia's interests and the security of our people are an indisputable priority," he added.

"So, we will continue to strengthen and modernise our army and navy, striving to increase their effectiveness, so they are fitted out with the most cutting-edge equipment."

Following Mr Putin's move, the White House said diplomatic talks between the Russian leader and President Joe Biden were "certainly not in plans" anymore.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press conference that the US would never completely close the door to further talks with Mr Putin but "diplomacy can't succeed unless Russia changes course" and "de-escalates from the steps they continue to take on a daily basis".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also cancelled plans for a Thursday meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, saying it would not be productive and that Russia’s actions indicated it was not serious about a peaceful path to resolving the crisis.

The comments came as the East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically on Tuesday after Russian lawmakers voted unanimously to allow President Putin to use military force outside the country - effectively formalising a deployment to the rebel regions in eastern Ukraine.

The US, the UK and European leaders responded by slapping economic sanctions on Russian oligarchs and their families and banks.

President Biden said Moscow had flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine and that "none of us will be fooled” by the Kremlin's intentions.

The US moved to cut off Russia’s government from Western finance, sanctioning two of its banks - considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military - and blocking it from trading in its debt on American and European markets.

It hit civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership hierarchy and the two Russian banks with more than $80 billion in assets. That includes freezing all of the banks’ assets under US jurisdictions.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Mr Biden said those sanctions were just the “first tranche” of what the US and its allies stand ready to put in place if Russia launches a larger invasion of Ukraine.

“He’s setting up a rationale to take more territory by force,” Mr Biden said of recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

However, Mr Biden did hold back some of the broadest and toughest of the financial penalties contemplated by the US, including an export ban that would deny Russia US high tech for its industries and military; and sweeping bans that could cripple Russia’s ability to do business with the rest of the world.

The president said he would impose more sanctions if Russia goes further with its aggression.

Mr Biden also said he was moving additional US troops and attack aircraft to Nato's Baltic allies as a show of support, though he described the deployments as purely “defensive,” adding: “We have no intention of fighting Russia.”

Boris Johnson had announced earlier on Tuesday that three billionaire allies of the Russian president and five Russian banks would face punitive measures from the UK.

"This the first tranche, the first barrage of what we are prepared to do and we hold further sanctions at readiness to be deployed," the prime minister said.

But Mr Johnson faced criticism from all political sides for not going far enough with efforts described as "tepid".

In perhaps the most significant intervention, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took the step of blocking the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would have supplied gas directly from Russia to Germany.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticised by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

The 27 European Union members unanimously agreed on Tuesday to levy their own initial set of sanctions targeting Russian officials over their actions in Ukraine.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the package, approved on Tuesday, “will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot”.

Mr Borrell said the sanctions would affect members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and other individuals involved in approving the deployment of Russian troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine.

He says the package will also affect Russia’s financing of policies linked to Ukraine by limiting access to EU financial markets.

“This story is not finished,” said Mr Borrell of Russian actions in Ukraine.

The first set of sanctions is aimed at the 351 Russian politicians who voted for recognising separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defence and banking world.

They also sought to limit Moscow’s access to EU capital and financial markets.