Seven-week wait advised after Omicron infection before elective surgery

Hospitals have been advised that elective surgery should be delayed for seven weeks if a patient has just had Omicron, guidance that will only increase the length of UK's record NHS waiting list.

Health experts say the precaution is necessary because of the risks involved with surgery within the first two months following an infection and the period has also been linked to poorer post-operative recovery.

Surgery could be allowed to go ahead if it is urgent, however the experts advise against operating on patients within the first ten days following an infection because of the risks to staff of catching the virus.

“Rather than emphasising timing alone, we emphasise combining timing, assessment of risk and shared decision-making," said surgery and anaesthesia experts writing in the Anaesthesia medical journal.

The advice was issued to hospitals on behalf of the Association of Anaesthetists, Centre for Perioperative Care, Federation of Surgical Specialty Associations, Royal College of Anaesthetists, Royal College of Surgeons of England.

They said patients with persistent symptoms and those with moderate-to-severe Covid-19 may require a longer delay than seven weeks.

The same advice was previously issued in response to earlier Covid variants but has been given again after the experts assessed the Omicron strain.

The experts acknowledge that Omicron causes less severe illness and guidance may be revised as more data becomes available.

A record 6.1 million people - or one in nine of the UK population - were waiting to start treatment at the end of December – the highest number since records began in August 2007, NHS England data shows.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid had already warned the record-high NHS waiting list of more than six million people was expected continue to rise for another two years, though he suggested it will start declining by March 2024.

Announcing his plan to tackle the backlog earlier this month, he promised that by March 2024, 99% of patients will wait less than one year for treatment, and vowed to cut waiting lists to under a year by 2025.

“Assuming half of the missing demand from the pandemic returns over the next three years, the NHS expect waiting lists to be reducing by March 2024," Mr Javid said.

“Addressing long waits is critical to the recovery of elective care and we will be actively offering longer waiting patients greater choice about their care to help bring these numbers down."