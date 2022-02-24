Protesters take to the streets across world against Russian invasion of Ukraine
In the hours after Russia launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine early on Thursday, protesters took to the streets and decried President Vladimir Putin's actions.
Explosions have been heard across Ukraine - in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa - as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cut diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law, while urging Ukrainians to remain calm and stay home.
Around 40 people have died and dozens have been wounded so far, said a Ukrainian official, hours after after Putin warned any countries who interfere or attempt to help Ukraine would lead to "consequences you have never seen."
Messages of defiance, chants of "no war" and waving Ukrainian flag were seen across the world as many woke up to the news that troops had moved into the former Soviet state.
Many descended on Russian embassies in their respective countries, with images emerging of people burning Russian passports, while others waved placards with slogans likening Putin to Hitler.
Many chanted "Stop Putin" and "No To War," while many held signs showing acts of solidarity for the former Soviet state.
Human rights groups in Moscow reported six protesters had been detained in the city over holding pickets against the war with Ukraine.
In the British capital, protesters marched to the gates of Downing Street holding placards showing Putin with blood on his hands and reading "Stop His War".
Protests were also held across European nations such as Germany, Italy, Lithuania and Sweden, while Ukrainian communities in Israel, Lebanon also held their own demonstrations against Russian aggression.
