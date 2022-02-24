In the hours after Russia launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine early on Thursday, protesters took to the streets and decried President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Explosions have been heard across Ukraine - in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa - as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cut diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law, while urging Ukrainians to remain calm and stay home.

Around 40 people have died and dozens have been wounded so far, said a Ukrainian official, hours after after Putin warned any countries who interfere or attempt to help Ukraine would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Messages of defiance, chants of "no war" and waving Ukrainian flag were seen across the world as many woke up to the news that troops had moved into the former Soviet state.

A Ukrainian woman chants during a protest against Moscow's wide-ranging attack outside the Russian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon Credit: AP

Pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. Credit: AP

People protest in Berlin, Germany. Credit: AP

Many descended on Russian embassies in their respective countries, with images emerging of people burning Russian passports, while others waved placards with slogans likening Putin to Hitler.

Many chanted "Stop Putin" and "No To War," while many held signs showing acts of solidarity for the former Soviet state.

Protesters burn a Russian passport in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. Credit: AP

Human rights groups in Moscow reported six protesters had been detained in the city over holding pickets against the war with Ukraine.

In the British capital, protesters marched to the gates of Downing Street holding placards showing Putin with blood on his hands and reading "Stop His War".

Protesters demonstrated against the Russian invasion in Whitehall, London. Credit: AP

Protests were also held across European nations such as Germany, Italy, Lithuania and Sweden, while Ukrainian communities in Israel, Lebanon also held their own demonstrations against Russian aggression.

Ukrainians who live in Rome protest near the Russian Embassy Credit: AP

Pro-Ukraine people shout slogans during a small protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey Credit: AP

Why has Russia invaded Ukraine and can Putin be stopped? Listen to the latest episode on ITV News' podcast, What You Need To Know:

Ukrainians who live in Beirut holds placards and chant slogans Credit: AP

Protesters outside the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden Credit: AP