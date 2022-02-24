Boris Johnson will address the nation on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine after Russia launched a "full-scale" invasion of its neighbour.

The PM's speech this morning comes after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to address the crisis - it will be followed by a statement in Parliament around 5pm.

The Russian invasion was launched overnight, with President Putin telling the West any interference would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Prime Minister Johnson called for an "urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible" to discuss what he called a "catastrophe" for Europe.

Mr Johnson said he will also speak to leaders of G7 countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

All UK airlines have been instructed to avoid Ukrainian airspace after the Department for Transport announced a ban on flights between the UK and Ukraine.

Overnight Mr Johnson said President Putin has "chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine".

Ahead of launching his invasion, the strong-arm leader warned Ukrainians to "lay down your arms immediately and go home".

"All Ukrainian soldiers who comply with this requirement can freely leave the area of military action and return to their families," Putin said.

Mr Johnson condemned the military action and is expected to announce further sanctions, as he promised to respond “decisively” to the Russian onslaught.

But the package of sanctions he initially announced were criticised as being too weak, while Tory chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat said the measures were more likely to have encouraged Putin rather than deter him.

Around 40 Ukrainians have been killed in the conflict so far, according to an adviser of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky said "anyone who wants to defend this country" will be provided with weapons.

"Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities," he said.

"We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defence with weapons in hands.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine."