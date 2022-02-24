Prince William and Kate will visit three Caribbean countries in March as part of a host of Royal Tours announced for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were "so excited" to be visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March.They said they "can't wait to meet people" in those countries and "celebrate local cultures" as they take their tour to the Caribbean between March 19 and 26.They will be followed to the Caribbean by Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who will travel to Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines in April.Princess Anne will visit Papua New Guinea, also in April.Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Ireland on a two-day tour from March 23. They are expected to visit Canada later in the year.

The Queen with her late husband Prince Philip on her last overseas Royal Tour. Credit: PA

Buckingham Palace announced the tours together as they have been arranged "on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee".The Queen no longer carries out international travel and made her last official visit overseas to Malta in 2015.It will be the Cambridges' first official visit to the Caribbean and their first joint overseas tour since the outbreak of Covid in 2020.Throughout the visits, the duke and duchess will hear how the pandemic has affected the lives of communities in all three countries and they will use it to further their own areas of work, like the environmental Earthshot prize for William and early years child development for Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a tour to Pakistan Credit: Peter Nicholls/PA

The couple say they want to meet as many local people as possible.

In Belize, William and Kate will visit historic Mayan sites, celebrate the Garifuna community and explore the country's biodiversity.Prince Harry went to Belize in 2012 and the Queen last went there in 1994.In Jamaica, the couple will celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and carry out events with the Jamaican Defence Force.The Queen visited Jamaica in 2002.Kensington Palace said William and Kate will visit a number of islands in The Bahamas and take part in a "world famous junkanoo parade".The Duke of Edinburgh went there in 2000 and the Queen last visited The Bahamas in 1994.

Prince Harry in Belize. Credit: PA

All the countries being visited by members of the Royal Family, with the exception of Ireland, are realms where the Queen remains the head of state.The are 14 realms in addition to the UK. Barbados became a republic last year.Royal Tours to the realm countries are a traditional way of celebrating a big jubilee year - and in her 70th year of reign, it will be other members of the Royal Family doing the visits on the Queen's behalf.

