Russia's Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a "military operation" in Ukraine, claiming that it’s intended to protect civilians. In a televised address, Mr Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine.

Mr Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.”

Sounds of explosions were reportedly heard in multiple Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

The sound of distant blasts were picked up in a live broadcast from US outlet CNN, causing reporter Matthew Chance to don a flak jacket.

The Russian president warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen".

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine.

Mr Putin said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that the Russian president has "just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine".

Mr Putin's announcement came as the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting called for by Ukraine earlier on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden has called Russia’s decision to commence a military operation in eastern Ukraine an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”. He said in a statement: “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s actions were a “grave breach of international law” and that allies would meet to address the “renewed aggression”. “I strongly condemn #Russia’s reckless attack on #Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. “#NATO Allies will meet to address Russia’s renewed aggression.”

More to follow...