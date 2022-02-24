Play video

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning prompting fierce criticism from the West.

Here, ITV News brings you the key developments you need to know so far today.

Putin launches attack on Ukraine

At about 3am UK time on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin declares a military operation on Ukraine - justifying the invasion in a televised address, asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine - a false claim the US had predicted the Russian president would make as a pretext for invasion.

He also claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarise” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

Putin urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home”.

Just minutes after the announcement, explosions are heard across in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, and Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odessa. President Zelensky cuts diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law, while urging Ukrainians to remain calm and stay home.

Ukraine’s leadership said at least 40 people had been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south.

Shelling has been reported in Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mariupol.

Ukraine's president urges calm

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a video statement on Thursday declaring martial law - martial law is the temporary rule by military authorities of a designated area in time of emergency when the civil authorities are deemed unable to function.

Zelensky says Russia has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure, but has urged residents to stay calm and remain home.

In a later address the Ukrainian president said his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked and called on the West for defence assistance.

Zelensky said the Ukrainian authorities will hand weapons to all those willing to defend the country.

“The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,” he said, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry’s assembly facilities.

Boris Johnson: 'Vladimir Putin's barbaric venture must end in failure'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation at lunchtime on Thursday where he said our "worst fears have now come true and all our warnings have proved tragically accurate" after Putin "unleashed war in our European continent".

He said the world could not allow the freedom of Ukraine to be “snuffed out” and “we cannot and will not just look away”.

Mr Johnson said “diplomatically, politically, economically and – eventually – militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure”.He added the UK and its allies would respond to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine with a “massive” package of sanctions “designed in time to hobble the Russian economy”.

His address came after an emergency Cobra meeting to address the crisis and will be followed by a statement in Parliament at around 5pm.

The announcement of further, far harsher, sanctions against Russia after the package of sanctions he announced earlier this week were criticised as being too weak.

What reaction has there been to the attack?

The EU has issued sanctions against Russia that target several companies along with 351 Russian politicians who voted for a motion urging Putin to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, and 27 senior government officials, business executives and top military officers.The sanctions, which took effect on Wednesday, mostly a freeze on the assets of those listed and a ban on them travelling in the 27-nation EU, are the first steps in a planned series of measures designed.

However more sanctions are on the way. An official said the EU was assessing the “strongest, harshest package” of sanctions it has ever considered.

In the US, President Joe Biden rolled out the first of what is likely to be a series of ever-tougher sanctions on Tuesday, including hitting two Russian banks considered especially close to the Kremlin and Russia’s military, with more than $80 billion in combined assets. That includes freezing all of those banks’ assets under US jurisdiction.

What's happening in Ukraine? The latest from ITV News correspondents on the ground

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers, who is in eastern Ukraine, has witnessed long queues at ATMs and petrol stations following Russia's attack:

Dan Rivers witnesses an explosion as Russia started its invasion on Thursday morning:

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo also reports on explosions in the early hours of the morning

//NEW// ITV News Europe Editor James Mates in Kyiv said there had been reports of a helicopter-led assault by Russian troops on an airbase about 40km away from the capital, which some reports have said Russian troops had captured it.

Speaking earlier, James Mates had said it had been "relatively quiet" but he was receiving reports of a helicopter-led assault on by Russian troops on an airbase about 40km away from the capital which some reports have said the Russians had captured.

How can I read more about what's going on and the background to the conflict?

