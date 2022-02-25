France will host the Champions League final this year after Uefa decided it should not be held in Russia following its invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

The match was due to be held in St Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, but following a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee it was decided it should be held in Paris's Stade de France in Saint-Denis instead.

The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday May 28 at 9pm local time - 8pm in the UK.

The committee also ruled that Russia and Ukraine's national teams, along with clubs from either country, must play UEFA matches in neutral venues “until further notice.”

In a statement, Uefa thanked French president Emmanuel Macron for helping to move the fixture and said it would "fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia should have "no chance of holding football tournaments" due to the crisis - a day later Putin launched a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA said on Thursday it "shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine".

It concluded: ”We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people. We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency.”

The Russian Grand Prix is also under threat, with Formula 1's Sochi race in September expected to be moved after four times world champion Sebastian Vettel has already said he will not compete in Russia.The sport’s only official comment n Thursday was: “Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

Elsewhere, the Czech, Polish and Swedish football associations have now told Fifa they don't want to go to Russia for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers - and it is impossible to see how Fifa could resist that request.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) which, among other tournaments, is due to hold the men’s world championships across 10 Russian cities at the end of August, released the following statement: “The FIVB is working in close collaboration with the Russian Volleyball Federation and Organising Committee Volleyball 2022 in preparation for various volleyball and beach volleyball events set to be held in the country which are progressing as planned.

“While the FIVB believes that sport should always remain separate from politics, we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants at our events which is our top priority.”