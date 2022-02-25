The UK has sanctioned more than 100 Russian individuals and entities, firstly in an attempt to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine and later to punish him for launching an attack.

Boris Johnson said the sanctions were a "massive" package of measures "designed in time to hobble the Russian economy" after President Putin chose a "path of bloodshed and destruction” by invading Ukraine.

Alongside the Russian firms and trade embargoes listed below, several extremely wealthy oligarchs were also targeted by the UK's sanctions.

Full list of sanctions issued amid Ukraine crisis:

The government plans to freeze all UK assets of all major Russian banks with immediate effect, including an immediate freeze on the country's biggest bank, VTB Bank.

Legislation will be introduced on Tuesday to prohibit all major Russian firms from raising finance in the UK and prevent the Russian state from raising sovereign debt in the UK.

The government is also looking to imminently ban all Russian Airlines - commonly known as Aeroflot - from landing in the UK.

All dual export licences on any items that could be used in the Russian military will be suspended immediately.

Within days all high tech exports and exports in the extractives industry (eg, oil refinery) to Russia will be prohibited.

Legislation will be introduced to limit deposits Russian nationals can hold in UK bank accounts.

The UK will work with allies to essentially shut off Russian access to SWIFT international payment system.

The full range of measures will be extended to Belarus given its ties to the Russian state.

Unexplained wealth orders will be strengthened under the economic crime bill which will be brought to Parliament before Easter recess.

A full list of oligarchs personally targeted and who they are:It is understood these individuals will have their assets frozen and be banned from entering the UK.

The oligarchs will be unable to use, move or sell anything of value they own in the UK.