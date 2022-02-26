In pictures: The world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Individuals have come together to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine, after Russia invaded the country earlier this week.
Landmarks were lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and vigils were held around the world.
These shows of solidarity follow political condemnation of Russia's actions to invade Ukraine, which led to significant sanctions being placed on the country.
Rome, Italy
Paris, France
Tbilisi, Georgia
Berlin, Germany
New York, USA
Sydney, Australia
Ottawa, Canada
Warsaw, Poland
Portsmouth, United Kingdom
Pompeii, Italy
The Simpsons, America's longest running sitcom, showed their support too