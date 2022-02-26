In pictures: The world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Individuals have come together to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine, after Russia invaded the country earlier this week.

Landmarks were lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and vigils were held around the world.

These shows of solidarity follow political condemnation of Russia's actions to invade Ukraine, which led to significant sanctions being placed on the country.

Rome, Italy

Rome, the Colosseum lights up with the colors of the flag of Ukraine. Credit: PA

Paris, France

Paris City Hall lights up in the colours of the Ukraine flag, in support of the Ukrainian people. Credit: PA

Tbilisi, Georgia

Berlin, Germany

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Credit: PA

New York, USA

Sydney, Australia

Protesters gather in Sydney CBD during a rally against Russian attacks on Ukraine and call for end of military action and more sanctions. Credit: PA

Ottawa, Canada

Warsaw, Poland

Massive demonstration against Putin launching a war against Ukraine took place in Warsaw. Credit: PA

Portsmouth, United Kingdom

Pompeii, Italy

People attend a prayer vigil at the shrine of Pompeii for the crisis in Ukraine. Credit: PA Images

The Simpsons, America's longest running sitcom, showed their support too